BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 21 — Penang is developing an economic agenda known as The Penangprenuer Agenda (TPA) covering urban and rural areas in an effort to promote innovation and foster creativity among entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said TPA’s primary focus is to create an entrepreneurial database, incorporating details on grant assistance, programmes, projects, and initiatives carried out by both federal and state agencies.

“The state government, led by the executive councillor for trade, entrepreneurship and rural development (Rashidi Zinol) is in the process of developing TPA, a database for urban and rural entrepreneurs, to facilitate dissemination of information and grants distribution.

“TPA also offers residents with opportunities for a second career in entrepreneurship amid the digital transformation trend,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Jelajah Jiwa SME programme organised by Astro AWANI at Aeon Bukit Mertajam, Alma, today which was also attended by Rashidi.

The Jelajah Jiwa SME programme in Penang is the fourth series after Sabah, Johor, and Kelantan. Its purpose is to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as they face the challenges of the digital era.

Elaborating, Chow said as a smart state, Penang has set up Digital Penang to adopt digital initiatives, making it proficient in digital technology and ready for the future.

“Through the Penang Digital Transformation Masterplan, the state government’s main goal is to strengthen governance, economy, community, and infrastructure pillars.

“In line with Penang’s smart state agenda themed ‘data is king, talent is everything,’ the state government is always committed to creating Digital Literacy programmes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rashidi said they have conducted on-site visits to gather information about entrepreneurs in both urban and rural areas. The completion of TPA is anticipated early next year.

He added that TPA is designed to support entrepreneurs, especially newcomers, in expanding their businesses and promoting their products. This will be facilitated through assistance and courses offered by the relevant authorities. — Bernama