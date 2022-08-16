The wet lease agreement, dated June 22, 2022, is in respect of one Airbus A330-343 with crew, maintenance and insurance by AAX to AAB. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — AirAsia Bhd (AAB), a wholly-owned unit of Capital A Bhd, has entered into an addendum to an aircraft wet lease agreement with AirAsia X Bhd (AAX).

The wet lease agreement, dated June 22, 2022, is in respect of one Airbus A330-343 with crew, maintenance and insurance by AAX to AAB.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Capital A said the addendum includes amending the lease period to July 1 to Aug 31, 2022, from July 1 to Sept 30, 2022, payment terms and additional flight programme.

Capital A said under the agreement, AAB would pay US$1.80 million (RM8.02 million), exclusive of the six per cent sales and service tax to AAX.

“Since AAB plans to increase seat capacity across all markets to meet growing post-COVID recovery in passenger demand, the wet lease of available aircraft from AAX will allow AAB to ramp up seat capacity on trunk routes, as well as serve as spare capacity to be deployed during festive and peak travel periods,” it said.

Capital A added that the transaction will not have any material financial impact on the group in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022, nor will it have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the company.

“It is also not expected to have a material effect on the net assets per share, earnings per share and gearing of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022,” it said. — Bernama