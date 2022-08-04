Visitors at the Castle of Fruit booths at Maha 2022 in MAEPS, Serdang, August 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 4 — Saplings of the famous Raub Musang King durian were among the hot items on the first day of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 which is being held at the Malaysian Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor.

An exhibitor, Padli Shamsuddin, said he brought over 50 types of durian saplings to be sold but many of the visitors made a beeline for the Musang King durian “which everyone knows is top in Malaysia”.

The 31-year-old told Bernama at his Castle of Fruit booth that he has already sold almost 100 saplings at the biennial event which ends August 14.

Mohd Azhan Azman, 24, a fair visitor, said he was excited to be able to find rare durian species to plant in his kampung in Tawau, Sabah.

“I bought the Lin Feng Jiao or Udang Merah, MDUR 79, Chanee and Tok Merah which just cost about RM300,” said the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia law student.

Mohd Tauhid Pekeh from Tanjung Karang didn’t want to miss the chance to get his hands on the 1101 durian and harum manis mango at the agro fair, either.

“I’ve been spending a lot of my time gardening since retiring. The fruit will be for my own consumption,” said the 73-year-old. — Bernama