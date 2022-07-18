Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh speaks to the media after the pre-launch of the Agro-Food Floriculture Park in conjunction with MAHA 2022 in Putrajaya, July 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022 which will be held in August, among others, serves as a platform to eliminate the role of middlemen in the agriculture sector and food supply chain.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said through the business chain established by MAHA 2022, there would be direct businesses between producers and consumers, thus potentially avoiding the role of middlemen.

“We really want to eliminate the third group (middlemen) who try to take advantage of the situation and amass wealth,” he said after the pre-launch of the Agro-Food Floriculture Park in conjunction with MAHA 2022 here today.

On May 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for the culture of middlemen in the agriculture sector and the food supply chain to be eliminated as part of efforts to control the cost of living due to rising inflation.

MAHA 2022 will be held in hybrid mode from August 4 to 14 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) with the theme “Food Security for the Future”.

It is expected to attract 1.1 million visitors during the 11 days of the programme and generate over RM250 million in potential sales value.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Zahimi Hassan said among the attractions of the Agro-Food Floriculture Park is the Miracle Garden which will highlight the beauty of the landscape, combining various types of flowers with edible plants using smart farming technology.

He also said that various concepts would be implemented on the site including Rainbow Garden, Lotus Garden, Tropical Garden and Urban Garden. — Bernama