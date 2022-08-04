Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee is pictured during the Maha 2022 media tour at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) has lined up various exciting activities for visitors to the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (Maha 2022) which will begin today.

Nafas acting general manager Saripol Baharin Karim said visitors to its Pavillion in Hall A of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) also stand a chance to bring home great prizes.

“Through the Jawab dan Menang contest, visitors need to answer the questions provided and we will compile their answers. And then on the final day of Maha 2022, we will hold a lucky draw, and the grand prize winner will bring home a gold bar weighing 50 grammes.

“Other prizes include handphones, television and more,” he said in the Malaysia Petang Ini programme over BernamaTV yesterday.

Apart from the Pavillion, he said Nafas is also involved in several other segments at the Machinery Site, Padi Site and Agro-edutainment Site.

“There will be a demonstration on how to produce fertiliser by Malaysia NPK Fertilizer Sdn Bhd and food demonstrations using Peladang products by Chef Naem, Chef Danish Harraz and Chef Zam Akmal.

“We hope visitors will seize the opportunity to taste the dishes prepared by these famous chefs,” he said.

In addition, Saripol Baharin said various types of latest agricultural machinery and spare parts would be on display at the Machinery Site, and interested industry players could obtain more information about them at the Nafas exhibition booth.

Further information regarding the activities and programmes organised by Nafas during Maha 2022 themed 'Food Security For The Future' is available on its social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. — Bernama