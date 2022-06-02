KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd (Alliance Bank) plans to provide an additional RM200 million in Digital SME loans this year to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grow their business.

Alliance Bank senior vice president and head of digital SME, Kevin Shum, said that eligible SMEs can obtain up to RM500,000 collateral-free financing via a simple online process that only requires the submission of their six-month bank statement.

The Digital SME financing is applicable to businesses that have been in operations for at least a year and with an annual turnover of between RM50,000 and RM30 million.

“To facilitate the application process, the Digital SME loan application is available in three languages — in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin.

“Customers can also request for assistance with their online application at any stage by contacting the bank’s contact centre, and applicants are notified in as little as 24 hours of their loan approval,” Shum said in a statement today.

Alliance Bank also provides advice on how to establish credit history and to improve their credit profile in obtaining the loan.

The bank said that last year it provided RM60 million of Digital SME loans to its customers.

More information on the said loan can be obtained at https://www.alliancebank.com.my/digitalsme. — Bernama