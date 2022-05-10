MPOB: Malaysia’s CPO inventory rises 17.4pc in April 2022

MPOB said processed palm oil inventory also rose 5.2 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 750,215 tonnes from 713,112 tonnes previously. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Malaysia’s crude palm oil (CPO) stocks grew to 891,779 tonnes in April 2022, up 17.4 per cent from the 759,732 tonnes recorded in March, on higher production, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Overall, palm oil stocks improved 11.5 per cent to 1.64 million tonnes from 1.47 million tonnes in March, the agency said in a statement today.

As for production, MPOB said CPO output increased 3.6 per cent m-o-m to 1.46 million tonnes against 1.41 million tonnes previously.

Palm kernel output rose 2.23 per cent to 367,159 tonnes from 359,165 tonnes in the preceding month while crude palm kernel oil production jumped 4.59 per cent to 168,068 tonnes from 160,693 tonnes in March.

Meanwhile, palm oil exports dropped by 17.7 per cent m-o-m to 1.05 million tonnes in April versus 1.28 million tonnes in March, MPOB said.

Exports of palm kernel oil, however, grew 7.2 per cent m-o-m to 74,203 tonnes compared with 69,221 tonnes in the preceding month.

Oleochemical exports slipped 0.46 per cent m-o-m to 242,863 tonnes in April from 243,978 tonnes previously while biodiesel exports surged 47.68 per cent m-o-m to 23,411 tonnes from 15,853 tonnes, it said. — Bernama