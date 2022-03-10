Mydin sets RM15m per month sales target for new Tunjong store in Kelantan

Retailer Mydin is targeting sales of more than RM15 million a month with the opening of its 67th outlet in Tunjong, Kelantan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, March 10 — Retailer Mydin is targeting sales of more than RM15 million a month and 400 business opportunities for locals with the opening of its 67th outlet in Tunjong, Kelantan.

Mydin Mohammed Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said the almost RM250 million three-storey supermarket here has an area of about one million square feet.

He added that Mydin, which is a halal wholesale and retail chain, will also be able to offer more than 1,000 job opportunities, especially to the people in Kelantan, thus helping traders and the community to get goods at affordable and wholesale prices.

“Despite the uncertain economic situation following the protracted Covid-19 pandemic, Mydin has taken bold steps to help ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ by offering various employment and business opportunities.

“With the opening of this supermarket, the local and state economy is expected to receive positive impact, especially when the country has fully opened the economic sector after going through a long period of the National Recovery Plan due to the pandemic,” he told reporters at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the supermarket today.

The ceremony was officiated by Pasir Tumboh state assemblyman Abdul Rahman Yunus.

Ameer Ali also said the Mydin Tunjong supermarket is unique whereby it highlights products by local entrepreneurs such as the Siti Hawa Bazaar on the second floor which sells items such as clothing, food and handicrafts, among others.

“People in the state can also get goods at wholesale and competitive prices that are offered, including kitchen and home appliances, as well as prayer equipment and haj necessities,” he said. — Bernama