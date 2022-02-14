Matrade partners Medac, SME Bank to help SMEs in post-pandemic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has partnered the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) and SME Bank to assist 11 Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for post-pandemic business recovery.

In a statement today, Matrade said the companies were from multiple sectors in the Export Acceleration Mission to the World Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab of Emirates (UAE).

The mission aims to provide opportunities for them to expand their brands’ presence in that market and to establish business partnerships with the UAE and its neighbouring countries.

It said this year, Matrade continues to establish and leverage strategic collaborations with various ministries, agencies, foreign embassies and trade industry associations in implementing export-related programmes to create more opportunities for the business communities.

Matrade chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the strategic collaboration signified the importance of synergy within the trade eco-system in strengthening Malaysia’s trade competitiveness as recommended by the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp).

“Matrade has outlined 286 export promotion and exporters development programmes this year for Malaysian companies to brace themselves in weathering the market demands, as well as to expand their global footprints.

“Therefore, it is crucial that all parties work together to ensure that the programmes produce high-impact outcomes and, ultimately lift export onto a growth trajectory,” he added. — Bernama