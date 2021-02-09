Bursa Malaysia jumps 0.8pc at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.59 points or 0.8 per cent to 1,585.92. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remain higher at mid-morning, boosted by buying support in index-linked counters, led by Maybank and Public Bank as well as oil and gas-related counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 12.59 points or 0.8 per cent to 1,585.92.

The index opened 1.34 points higher at 1,574.67, compared with 1,573.33 at Monday's close.

At mid-morning, Maybank gained six sen to RM7.89, while Public Bank added five sen to RM4.13.

Meanwhile, market breadth was positive with advancers outpacing decliners 552 to 392, while 412 counters were unchanged, 791 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.93 billion units worth RM1.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, PChem and Tenaga both bagged two sen to RM7.51 and RM9.69, respectively, while Top Glove climbed four sen to RM6.31.

Active counters DNex gained three sen to 40 sen and its warrant was flat at 6.5 sen, while EAH and SAPNRG both advanced half-a-sen to four sen and 13 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 82.9 points to 11,562.29, the FBMT 100 Index added 84.22 points to 11,283.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 76.95 points to 13,090.38.

The FBM 70 advanced 92.12 points to 15,141.46 and the FBM ACE gained 29.09 points to 10,800.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 117.5 points to 14,682.9, the Plantation Index gained 22.84 points to 7,145.57, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.29 points to 179.35. ― Bernama