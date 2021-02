The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Bursa Malaysia logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today queried oil palm plantation and timber company Mentiga Corporation Bhd over the sharp rise in the price and volume of its shares.

As market close today, the stock surged 51.28 per cent or 30 sen to RM0.885, with 7.49 million shares changing hands. — Bernama