KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has doubled down on his opposition to any “backdoor government”, saying his stance has remained unchanged since the Sheraton Move, while taking aim at what he described as inconsistent reactions to similar political crises.

In a series of Facebook posts from last night and this morning, Akmal said he would continue to reject any administration formed without a clear electoral mandate.

“I have maintained the same position since the Sheraton Move until today. I oppose any backdoor government,” he wrote in an earlier post.

He stressed that Umno’s principles must not be compromised regardless of its political alliances.

“The principles of Umno’s struggle have never been pawned, no matter who we cooperate with,” he said.

Akmal added that if the party’s “red lines” were crossed, members should prioritise defending those principles over holding on to positions.

“If the red lines set by Umno are violated, then we must defend our principles more than we defend our positions,” he said.

Outlining what he sees as the party’s options moving forward, Akmal said Umno could either take on the role of a “dignified opposition” or dissolve the state legislative assembly to return the mandate to voters.

“There are two choices for Umno: to become a dignified opposition or to dissolve the state assembly so that we can return to the people to decide,” he said, ending the post with a firm note: “Full stop.”

In a subsequent post about an hour ago, Akmal pointed to reactions during the leadership crisis in Perlis, saying many supporters had condemned and even punished those who backed a change in the menteri besar’s leadership at the time.

“When the menteri besar change crisis in Perlis happened, many die-hard supporters were angry. Even a PAS assemblyman who supported the change was expelled from the party,” he said.

He added that there had been calls for a state election in protest against what was then described as “backdoor” manoeuvres, with those involved facing heavy criticism.

However, Akmal said the tone had shifted in the current situation in Negeri Sembilan.

“But when the crisis in Negeri Sembilan occurs, it is a different story. When I state that I do not agree with backdoor actions, I am the one being criticised,” he said.

Reiterating his stance, Akmal said Umno withdrawing support from the unity government should not be aimed at forming a backdoor administration or securing positions.

“Umno withdraws support from the unity government not to form a backdoor government or out of a hunger for positions, but because we do not agree with what PH has done,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan.

He said the party must respect the people’s mandate, adding that any collapse of government following a withdrawal of support should lead to fresh elections.

“We respect the people’s mandate. That is why I have said before — withdraw support and become a dignified opposition. If the government falls, then we must go through elections and return the decision to the people, not form a backdoor government,” he said.

Akmal also described recent developments involving support from Perikatan Nasional assemblymen towards Barisan Nasional in Negeri Sembilan as a positive sign for cooperation among Malay-based parties.

However, he stressed that such cooperation should take place through elections rather than political manoeuvring.

“Working together does not mean forming a backdoor government. I call for us to cooperate in elections, as I have previously stated, to see cooperation between Umno and PAS,” he said.

He criticised partisan supporters, saying those who justified actions that benefited them while condemning others lacked principle.

“The people need principled leaders, not blind loyalists,” he said.

Akmal reiterated that he remains firm in his stance for Umno to either withdraw support and serve as a “dignified opposition” or face elections — not to form a government through backdoor means.

The remarks come amid a deepening political crisis in Negeri Sembilan, after state Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said all 14 Umno/Barisan Nasional assemblymen had unanimously lost confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and withdrawn support for his administration. He said the bloc remained committed to upholding the state’s adat institutions, Constitution and laws. Umno-BN later said it had secured a simple majority through cooperation with five Perikatan Nasional assemblymen, welcoming their willingness to work together and framing the move as prioritising the people over partisan interests. The 36-seat assembly is split between Pakatan Harapan (17 seats), BN (14) and Perikatan Nasional (5), with 19 needed for a simple majority — a threshold BN and PN together would surpass, potentially paving the way for a new government without fresh elections.