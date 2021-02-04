Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system reduced to RM32.20 billion from RM37.0 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it eased to RM22.60 billion from RM28.32 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted two conventional money market tenders and an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender.

The central bank had also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreement and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM32.20 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.60 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama