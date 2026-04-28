KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a state election in Negeri Sembilan is unlikely amid ongoing political uncertainty in the state.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, however said the matter depends on the decision of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as well as proceedings in the State Legislative Assembly.

“Not likely. It depends, because it is up to Tuanku, and of course the assembly sitting,” he told reporters after a private meeting with Huawei’s top management, held in conjunction with the launch of the Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre here today.

He was responding to a question on whether a state election would be called to resolve the situation.

Earlier, the prime minister said any developments concerning the Negeri Sembilan state administration would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would meet Anwar soon to discuss the matter.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the meeting would, among other things, touch on the move by 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen to withdraw support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama