Mesiniaga bags Home Ministry contract worth RM15.19m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Mesiniaga Bhd has been awarded a RM15.19 million contract by the Home Ministry involving comprehensive maintenance of hardware, software and helpdesk support at the Immigration Department’s branches.

The contract is valid from December 1, 2020 until November 30, 2023.

“The proposed transaction will have a positive effect on the company’s net assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2020,” Mesiniaga said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today,

However, It said, the contract is not likely to have any effect on the dividend policy, share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the company for the period. — Bernama