Western Digital agrees to invest a further RM2.3b in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Western Digital, a leading digital storage equipment manufacturer, has decided to invest an additional RM2.3 billion to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.

“This was agreed on during a meeting between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and group chairman of Western Digital Malaysia, Datuk Syed Hussian Aljunid, today.

“This raises Western Digital’s total investment in Malaysia to almost RM18 billion,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement today.

According to the PMO, interest among companies to increase investments in Malaysia reflects the government’s capability in managing the economy and investors’ confidence in the country’s administration and stability as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister, who is pleased with the new investment, welcomes any investment from companies that invest in high-impact and technology-based industries in the country.

“The government, through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and other related agencies continue to be committed in attracting investment and convincing investors to invest or make additional investment in Malaysia,” the PMO said.

It said the new investment would create job opportunities for more than 2,000 people.

The export value of Western Digital from Malaysia amounted to RM18 billion in 2019. — Bernama