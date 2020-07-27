Continued buying interest in glove counters lift Bursa higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with gainers overtaking losers 474 to 426, while 369 counters were unchanged, 740 untraded and 28 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning, supported by continued buying interest in glove maker counters.

At 11.05am, the main index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) firmed 4.51 points, or 0.28 per cent to 1,594.12 from 1,589.61 at the close last Friday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers overtaking losers 474 to 426, while 369 counters were unchanged, 740 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Volume stood at 4.04 billion units worth RM2.32 billion.

On heavyweights, glove makers Top Glove and Hartalega continued to stay in uptrend, with the former’s share increasing 26 sen to RM25.70 while the latter’s went up 20 sen to RM17.88.

KLK surged RM1.14 to RM23.84, Tenaga was six sen better at RM11.30 and IOI Corp gained five sen to RM4.52.

Top gainers list was led by Kossan, accumulating RM1.28 to RM15.08. Meanwhile, SCGM added 47 sen to RM3.15, Careplus was 40 sen higher at RM2.86, Pharmaniaga strengthened 38 sen to RM4.01 and Duopharma was 22 sen better at RM2.84.

Iris was the most actively traded stock in the morning session, rising four sen to 33.5 sen. PDZ and Jadi added one sen each to 16 sen and 10.5 sen respectively, Nexgram was half-a-sen firmer at six sen while Bioalpha eased half-a-sen to 29 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 37.97 points to 11,310.15, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 37.03 points to 11,151.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 79.05 points firmer at 13,177.10.

The FBM 70 perked 68.81 points to 14,223.10 and the FBM ACE was 253.06 points higher at 8,151.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 13.77 points to 13,403.86, the Plantation Index strengthened 102.65 points to 7,217.68 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.15 of-a-point to 139.80. — Bernama