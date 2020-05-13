Azmin: Industries must rethink, reinvent, revitalise in new normal

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said for many enterprises hit by this crisis, business survival was the main concern, and in the longer run, it is imperative that businesses remain sustainable. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Industries must rethink, recover, and revitalise their businesses in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic to move forward, said Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said for many enterprises hit by this crisis, business survival was the main concern, and in the longer run, it is imperative that businesses remain sustainable.

“In this regard, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) will do its best to bolster the industries and businesses, particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and to ensure the sustainability of employment.

“One of the core concerns will not only be the number of jobs, but also the importance of productivity of our workers,” he said in his speech during a forum titled “Rethink, Reinvent, Revitalise in the New Normal”, today.

The forum was organised by Electrical & Electronics Productivity Nexus (EEPN), supported by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), as part of the government’s initiative to mitigate the unintended economic consequences of the battle against Covid-19.

The webinar was moderated by former chief executive officer of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Datuk Wong Lai Sum, with panellists from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Linxens China, and Deloitte.

He said the initiative was specially organised for companies to take stock of the situation and to design strategies to move forward, and MPC and its partners had arranged for internationally renowned speakers and captains of industry to share their knowledge and insights.

In addition he said, the Covid-19 crisis had highlighted the need for a rapid transformation of the Malaysian economy, and accelerating digital empowerment to enrich the lives and livelihoods of Malaysians is the best way forward.

“In the current situation, I would like to urge the business community to look at the challenges they are facing as an opportunity to add value to their business. There is no better time than now to fast-track their digitalisation agenda, across all facets of their businesses.

“The fact is that Covid-19 has jolted us to the reality of how crucial and pervasive digitalisation is and why we need it more than ever to future-proof our businesses,” he said.

“Digitalisation drives productivity and enhances connectivity among working peers, customers and business partners beyond geographical borders and may even help in reducing the carbon footprint.

“It will help us achieve sustainable economic growth while protecting the environment and the well-being of the people,” he added. — Bernama