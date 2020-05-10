Bank Islam offers zakat fitrah payment via SnapNPay

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is now offering an electronic payment facility, SnapNPay mobile application (app), for customers to fulfil their zakat fitrah obligation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is now offering an electronic payment facility, SnapNPay mobile application (app), for customers to fulfil their zakat fitrah obligation during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement today, Bank Islam said the SnapNPay mobile app is made available through partnerships with its strategic partners, SnapNPay Digital Sdn Bhd (SNPD) and 11 participating zakat authorities.

Bank Islam chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said following the Covid-19 outbreak and the arrival of Ramadan, the online zakat fitrah payment facility aimed to minimise public movement and avoid unnecessary physical contact.

“By leveraging SNPD’s technological knowhow, the obligatory zakat fitrah payment can be made on a real-time basis,” he said.

Mohd Muazzam added that through this solution, the bank is bringing technology onto its Shariah solution, delivering a service that caters to today’s needs and more aligned to the current digital trend. — Bernama