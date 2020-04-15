TM One launches Cloud Alpha promotions for businesses

File photo of a woman walking past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya outside Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s enterprise and public sector business solutions arm, TM ONE is now rolling out several promotional packages for its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, in conjunction with the recent launch of Cloud α (Cloud Alpha).

In a statement today, it said the promotional packages were designed to ease the journey towards cloud adoption for its enterprise and public sector customers, particularly to boost their resilience amidst the challenging times brought about by Covid-19.

“With the movement control order (MCO) in place, Malaysian organisations are turning to digital tools to ensure a smooth running of their operations. Online communication and collaboration tools have become important during this period, and cloud is at the foundation of these digital tools.

“Many organisations are also beefing up its crisis preparedness in the wake of Covid-19. Therefore, disaster recovery has become crucial to ensure business continuity and resilience when the need arises,” said TM ONE executive vice president and chief executive officer Ahmad Taufek Omar.

He said even in a challenging business environment, it foresees a rising demand for cloud that will continue after the pandemic ends because of the cost efficiency, agility and innovation it enables.

For a limited time, TM ONE is offering free three-month IaaS Proof of Concepts (POC) worth RM15,000 for its Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) or Azure Stack Services. DRaaS is a hassle-free disaster recovery using Cloud Sync on TM ONE Virtual Private Cloud.

This will enable TM ONE customers to replicate and host virtual machines to provide failover in the event of a disaster, while saving costs and providing faster Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) compared to the traditional Disaster Recovery (DR) methods.

It would also simplify information technology (IT) management, allowing in-house IT talents to be freed up for higher value-added tasks.

Meanwhile, TM ONE Azure Stack offers businesses and public sector customers with regulatory-aligned, data-residency-compliant hybrid cloud capabilities that connect TM ONE’s private cloud, hosted in its Twin Core Data centres within Malaysia, to Microsoft’s Azure Public Cloud.

To support Malaysians to stay productive as they work from home, and to ensure that businesses, especially medium enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) stay connected during this challenging period, TM ONE is offering six months free subscription of Microsoft Teams and Office 365 Enterprise E1 trials.

These tools will help customers to stay connected with their teams, conduct live events, collaborate and #stayproductive during the MCO.

Besides that, TM ONE is also offering discounted prices for Office 365 Business and Enterprise licences, where its customers can enjoy up to 30 per cent savings from the normal prices. With its secure, customisable, and integrated features, these SaaS packages enable businesses and organisations to achieve enhanced productivity as well as collaborate smoothly from anywhere, anytime, and on any devices.

These SaaS promotions are offered in collaboration with Microsoft Malaysia.

For more information about the promotions, TM ONE customers can contact their account managers, or visit www.tmone.com.my. — Bernama