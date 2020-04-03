CIMB extends SpeedSend Zero Fee to all cross-border fund transfers

CIMB customers will now see zero fees being charged for fund transfers to all partner banks and remitting agents in all overseas corridors within the SpeedSend network. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (collectively CIMB) today announced an extension to the current SpeedSend Zero Fee programme, which will now see zero fees being charged for fund transfers to all partner banks and remitting agents in all overseas corridors within the SpeedSend network.

In a statement, CIMB said this programme, effective April 2 until April 30 is exclusively for transactions carried out via CIMB Clicks and would enable customers to transfer funds with zero transaction fees to several countries including the United Kingdom, eight Asean countries, the United States, Australia, Europe, India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The bank said the funds would be transferred instantly to some countries and credited directly to the recipient’s account or collected as cash, whereby each customer is allowed to send a minimum of RM30 and up to a maximum of RM10,000 per day via CIMB Clicks.

CIMB Group chairman, Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said the bank has taken this proactive measure to provide greater convenience and support to its customers during the current movement control order (MCO) observation period.

“As a financial institution that prioritises our customers and communities, we are cognisant of the current situation and hope this will help our customers make urgent and immediate cross border transfers to friends, family and other counterparts from the safety and comfort of their own homes,” he added.

In addition to SpeedSend and as part of CIMB’s relief efforts during MCO, CIMB has temporarily waived the RM1 fee for interbank cash withdrawal transactions at its ATMs/self-service terminals with effect from April 6 until the end of the MCO. ― Bernama