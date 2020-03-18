Bursa suspends PDT, IDSS for DRB-Hicom, MMHE

Bursa Malaysia said the suspension was made after these stocks dropped more than 15 per cent from the reference price. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Bursa Malaysia has suspended the proprietary day trading (PDT) and intraday short selling (IDSS) of DRB-Hicom Bhd and Malaysia Marine And Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MMHE) for the rest of the day.

Bursa Malaysia said the suspension was made after these stocks dropped more than 15 per cent from the reference price.

It said the PDT and IDSS activities for these counters would only be activated the following trading day tomorrow, March 19, 2020 at 8.30am.

As at 3.50pm, DRB-Hicom was down 22 sen to RM1.06 with 9.12 million shares traded while MMHE declined 10.5 sen to 30.5 sen with 889,500 shares transacted. — Bernama