Proton sales up 55.7pc to 100,821 units in 2019

Proton said sales during December were the highest for the whole of 2019, growing by 112 per cent to 11,117 units over the corresponding month in 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Proton has sold 100,821 units of vehicles in 2019, a 55.7 per cent increase over sales in 2018, mainly contributed by Proton X70 and Proton Saga models.

This is the first time the national car maker crossed the 100,000-unit threshold since 2015.

“Powering Proton’s sales growth last year were Proton X70, along with double-digit percentage increase in sales for its four updated models launched in 2019.

“Proton Saga was again the most popular A-segment sedan with 3,892 units sold in December. Total sales for 2019 closed at 38,144 units, equivalent to a 36 per cent increase in volume,” it said in a statement today.

This is equivalent to a 20.5 per cent share of the total industry volume (TIV) in December and also the first time the company had sold more than 11,000 cars in a month since July 2014, it said.

Proton said its overall market share for 2019 was estimated at 16.7 per cent, the highest figure it achieved since 2014. ― Bernama