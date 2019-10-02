Maybank named one of the safest banks in the region

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Maybank logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has been named the safest bank in Malaysia again by monthly financial magazine, Global Finance, as part of an exclusive survey to be published in its November 2019 issue.

Apart from Maybank, Singapore’s DBS Bank, Brunei’s Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia are also on the list for the Asian region.

Banks were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch as well as the total assets of the 1,000 largest banks worldwide, Global Finance said in a statement.

In addition to the Safest Banks by Country, the full report also includes the Safest Banks by Country, World’s 50 Safest Commercial Banks, 50 Safest Banks in Emerging Markets and Safest Islamic Financial Institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

“Our list of safest banks by country provides insight into financial institutions that rarely make global headlines but can offer deep local knowledge and networks,” said Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph D. Giarraputo. — Bernama