Five SMEs bag RM219.2m in potential investments at Aeromart-Nagoya 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Five Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have secured RM219.2 million in potential investments in the aerospace sector during a working mission to the Aeromart-Nagoya 2019 led by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

The just-concluded mission, which comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED), SME Corp and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), saw 86 business meetings between Malaysian and Japanese companies being conducted.

“Both sides also expressed their keen interest to leverage advanced technology in the aero-manufacturing sector, employed by leading Japanese industry players,” MED said in a statement.

The Aeromart-Nagoya 2019 from September 24-26 has served as a platform for MED to showcase the nation’s interest in becoming the hub for the production of sub-components in the aerospace supply chain, particularly for leading Japanese commercial aircraft.

It is also keen to embark on collaboration with the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers, and part suppliers.

MED remains committed to ensuring the optimum participation and internalisation of local SMEs in such high-growth sectors as stated in the Strategic Thrust of the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on July 11, 2019. — Bernama