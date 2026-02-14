KAJANG, Feb 14 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) will intensify enforcement and monitoring operations at Ramadan bazaars nationwide to ensure business premises are free from the involvement of illegal immigrants.

Its deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli said the initiative aims to prevent foreign nationals from running businesses or being employed without valid permits.

“Enforcement will continue and will not be halted during Ramadan. We will step up inspections at Ramadan bazaars to ensure they are free from illegal immigrant involvement, whether as traders or workers,” he told reporters after leading Ops Selera in Bandar Sungai Long last night.

He also reminded employers not to hire or shelter foreign nationals who violate the law, to avoid facing action under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

On overall statistics, Lokman Effendi said that from Jan 1 until yesterday, the department had conducted 1,700 enforcement operations nationwide, inspecting a total of 27,000 foreign nationals.

Of that total, 6,200 individuals were detained for various immigration offences, with the majority coming from Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and China.

“During the same period, 230 employers were also detained for violating provisions under the Immigration Act,” he said.

In the operation at a business area in Sungai Long last night, 51 foreign workers – 40 men and 11 women aged between 21 and 36 from Myanmar and Bangladesh – were detained following checks on 463 individuals.

“Among the offences identified were the absence of valid travel documents, overstaying, and misuse of passes or permits, including plantation sector permit holders found working as restaurant staff.

“All detainees were taken to the KLIA Immigration Depot for further action,” he added. — Bernama