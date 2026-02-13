TELUK INTAN, Feb 13 — Police are appealing to individuals with dashboard camera (dashcam) footage to come forward to assist in the investigation of a collision involving a police patrol car that claimed the life of a three-year-old girl at Puncak Jelapang, along the Ipoh–Lumut Road last Tuesday.

Perak Deputy Police chief DCP Mohammad Azlin Sadari said that so far, only two individuals had come forward to provide statements to facilitate the investigation.

“The case is still under investigation. Efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, and the police remain committed to a transparent investigative process.

“The investigation paper will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor to determine if further action is required or if the existing evidence is sufficient,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the 2026 Chinese New Year Road Safety and Awareness Campaign at the Teluk Intan Toll Plaza of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) here today.

When asked about the condition of the police personnel involved, Mohammad Azlin said the driver of the patrol car was still receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for injuries sustained in the crash.

In the incident, a three-year-old girl died after the car driven by her mother collided with the police patrol vehicle.

Ipoh Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad previously said in the 3.35pm incident, the victim, identified as Chong Zee Han, died while receiving treatment.

Her mother, Wong Mee Gee, 34, sustained facial injuries.

He added that the crash also involved two policemen, aged 42 and 48, who sustained various injuries, including leg injuries, a fractured left shoulder, and a lacerated eyelid. — Bernama