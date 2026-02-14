IPOH, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM5 million for the Perak government to implement small-scale projects at the district level, aimed at addressing urgent needs and delivering immediate benefits to the people.

Anwar said the funding would prioritise minor but pressing issues, such as repairs to public facilities including schools with leaking roofs, while larger development projects would be planned separately.

“I have heard the appeals from the state government during the recent meeting with the district officers. They did not ask for allocations for major projects,” he said during a roadshow for the People’s Welfare Insurance Scheme (SIKR) here.

“They requested that small projects be completed immediately for the benefit of the people,” he added

Anwar said the allocation would allow the state to resolve urgent issues without delay, adding that funds could be disbursed as early as Monday.

He added that district officers would be responsible for ensuring there are no delays in implementation.