KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that it recently received a resignation letter from national women’s doubles player Goh Pei Kee.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said, however, that no decision has been made on whether to accept or reject the player’s resignation.

“We have not made any official decision regarding Pei Kee’s resignation. I understand that Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei intends to meet the player soon.

“So we will wait for that meeting before making any decision on the matter,” he said after the national team’s training session today.

Previously, news of Pei Kee’s intention to leave the national squad went viral, with the player surprising many when she expressed her wish to part ways with her partner, Teoh Mei Xing.

During their partnership, the pair achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 18 and won the Malaysia Super 100 title in 2024. — Bernama