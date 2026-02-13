KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Five more Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders have been expelled from the party following the sacking of its former deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin earlier today, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who had previously been suspended.

In notices issued to the individuals, the party’s Disciplinary Board said it convened yesterday and resolved to terminate their membership rights under Clause 22.5 of the Bersatu constitution for breaching Clause 9.1.4.

Clause 9.1.4 requires members to comply with the party’s constitution as well as its Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Those expelled are Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, Sabah Bersatu secretary Yunus Nurdin, and Mohd Hassundi Hamzah of the Larut division in Perak.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was previously suspended from Bersatu for one term beginning in October last year before the latest disciplinary action.

Yunus had also previously called on party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down.

The Disciplinary Board, chaired by Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, said the expulsions take effect immediately, although the affected members may appeal to the party’s Appeals Board within 14 days from the date of the notice.

Hamzah was earlier sacked for breaching the party constitution, the same grounds cited in the expulsions of the five others.