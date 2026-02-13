KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied claims that former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is under investigation.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency has not opened any investigation paper into allegations of RM1.1 billion in misappropriation said to involve a senior minister, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

He said the MACC is still examining documents submitted by three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that lodged complaints over the matter and handed over several documents.

“I stand by my deputy’s statement (Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya) that investigating officers are scrutinising the documents. So why are there claims that a raid will be carried out against a certain individual (Rafizi)?” he said today.

Earlier today, Ahmad Khusairi was reported as saying that the MACC is still reviewing the documents submitted by the NGOs before deciding whether to open an investigation paper.

Elaborating, Azam said every investigation conducted by the MACC adheres to principles of transparency and the rule of law.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed it was examining documents related to allegations of RM1.1 billion in misappropriation linked to a senior minister.

This followed several NGOs lodging reports with the MACC.

Earlier today, Rafizi, at a press conference with several PKR Members of Parliament, claimed that based on internal MACC sources, the agency would be conducting a raid against him.