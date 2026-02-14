KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced a special train service to accommodate travellers during the upcoming Chinese New Year and Ramadan celebrations.

The announcement was made at KL Sentral today by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The special RTSM excursion train service for Chinese New Year will operate between KL Sentral and Padang Besar from February 13 to 16, while the Ramadan edition will ply the KL Sentral–Tumpat–KL Sentral route from February 22 to March 6.

Loke said the KL Sentral–Padang Besar–KL Sentral service offers 1,824 tickets, of which 66 per cent have been sold.

Meanwhile, the KL Sentral–Tumpat–KL Sentral route has 1,584 tickets available, with the majority still unsold.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities, Loke also greeted passengers and distributed gift packs.

More than 250 goodie bags were handed out to passengers on ETS train EP9323 travelling from KL Sentral to JB Sentral at 11.10am.

Loke was accompanied by Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, KTMB director Datuk Ahmad Redza Abdullah, and chief executive officer Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri.