KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia will be a crucial asset to Malaysia’s Thomas Cup campaign, said national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen.

However, Jonassen said no new developments have emerged regarding Zii Jia’s availability since the initial discussions, adding that any update would be communicated when confirmed.

“So if he is fully fit and committed, then of course, he will be an important piece of the Thomas Cup team. But as you already know, since yesterday I don’t think anything news has come so I will just leave it at that.

“Whenever there is a new development, I am sure that we will be happy to share that information,” he said when met after the national team training at Akademi Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara here today.

Meanwhile, Jonassen said that although the final decision is up to the former All England champion, the national camp remains fully focused on its preparations for the Thomas Cup.

“We are preparing the best way possible for all the players to be able to step up. The players know the tall task they are asked, but they are committed to do their very best.

“We have to dream big and try our best and I think that is the key to success. If you go all out and you come up short, at least you can always say you went all out,” he said. — Bernama