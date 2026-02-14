SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) is focusing on road user safety through compliance with the installation and operation of Speed Limiter Devices (SLDs) in a Special Chinese New Year 2026 operation running from yesterday until Feb 22 in line with nationwide implementation.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the move ensures that commercial vehicles comply with speed limits and safety standards amid higher festive-season traffic.

“JPJ also reminds bus operators and drivers to ensure passengers wear seatbelts at all times, both to comply with the law and to reduce the risk of serious injury in an accident,” he said, adding that seat belt offenders can be fined RM300.

He said this during a press conference on the Selangor JPJ Chinese New Year 2026 operation at the Section 17 Bus Terminal here last night.

He also reminded public bus operators to provide a second driver for trips over 300 km to ensure safer travel.

In a related development, Azrin said the Chinese New Year 2026 road ban for goods vehicles began at midnight yesterday, continues tomorrow, and again on Feb 21 to 22, to ease traffic flow during the festive season.

Earlier, Azrin joined more than 20 JPJ officers for inspections and distributed road safety leaflets to express bus drivers and passengers.

He said express and tour buses in Selangor recorded the most technical and mechanical offences in 2025, underlining the need for better compliance by public transport operators.

He noted that 13,484 buses were inspected last year, including 11,575 express buses and 1,909 tour buses, and that 277 corrective actions were issued.

“A total of 367 offences were recorded, the most common being technical violations (107), missing Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licences (80), and drivers without Competent Driving Licences (CDL) (57).

“During undercover checks on 1,700 passengers, including night operations throughout the festive season, 30 were fined RM300 for not wearing seatbelts,” he added. — Bernama