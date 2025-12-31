KANGAR, Dec 31 — The appointment of new members to the Perlis State Executive Council (Exco) can proceed with a minimum of four members, following PAS’ decision not to join the state administration under his leadership, said Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah.

He said the minimum number represents one-third of the total number of state assemblymen.

“Without the Menteri Besar, it is four. With the Menteri Besar, it becomes five. This means we can proceed with the formation of the Exco as soon as possible,” he told a press conference at Kompleks Seri Putra here yesterday.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement today that the party has decided not to participate in the new Exco lineup to be formed by Abu Bakar.

He said all existing PAS Exco members will resign in solidarity following the resignation of former Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Abu Bakar, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) Perlis deputy chairman, said portfolios under the new Exco lineup may be consolidated or abolished to reduce the administrative burden.

Abu Bakar, 57, who is also the Kuala Perlis state assemblyman from Bersatu, was sworn in before the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail on Sunday. — Bernama