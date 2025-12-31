KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Search and rescue (SAR) operations for a 14-year-old boy reportedly snatched by a crocodile at Sungai Kelai Jetty, Rumah Panjang Jingga, Pulau Bruit in Daro, Sarawak, continued yesterday with the search radius extended to 26 kilometres, but no trace of the victim or signs of an adult crocodile have been found.

The victim, Agustine Fernando Anak Nyalong, has been missing since last Friday while at the river area.

A spokesperson for the Operations Centre (PGO) of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the fourth day of the operation began at 7.14am, focusing on the Batang Paloh riverbank from Rumah Panjang Jingga to Kampung Sedi, covering approximately 20 kilometres.

“The search also involved small boats along the riverbank to track possible traces of the victim or clothing, while marine boats with the Sarawak Safety and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) patrolled the main river with strong currents.

“The search radius was then extended to 26 kilometres from the incident site up to the Batang Paloh bridge construction area, but inspections along the riverbank found no physical evidence, victim’s clothing, or signs of an adult crocodile,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The SAR team also checked previous crocodile traps and bait, but no new catches or clues were found to indicate the movement of the victim or the animal.

“During today’s operation, only a few baby crocodiles were found, with no signs of an adult crocodile linked to this incident,” the spokesperson added.

As a result, the SAR operation was suspended at 6pm after discussions with the victim’s family and agreement among all agencies, due to the lack of new leads and safety concerns.

The search will resume today at 8am, focusing on the riverbank and potential movement paths of the victim.