KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Flood conditions in Johor, Melaka, and Pahang remained largely unchanged this morning, as the number of evacuees in temporary relief centres (PPS) held steady compared to yesterday.

In Johor, the count rose by only one person to 83 individuals from 26 families as of 8.00 am today, compared to 82 from 26 families yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, said the affected individuals are housed in two PPS at Kampung Batu Badak Village Hall and Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall.

He said that no continuous rain warning had been issued for any district so far, with the weather reported as cloudy in Muar and Mersing, while other districts are clear.

“Two rivers in Segamat have exceeded their danger levels: Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, with a reading of 9.16 m, and 4.14 m at Kampung Tekam Jetty,” he said.

“Three roads remain impassable. Jalan Putting in Segamat is open only to heavy vehicles, Jalan Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing is closed due to a collapsed slope, and the Kesang-Sungai Rambai Bridge in Tangkak is closed due to damage,” he said in a statement today.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees remained at 36 people from eight families this morning, according to the InfoBencanaJKM app.

They are being housed at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu after their homes in Kampung Parit Perawas Benteng and Kampung Tasek Benteng were affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the number of evacuees in Rompin remains at 81 people from 21 families, unchanged since yesterday afternoon.

The Rompin District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat confirmed that all affected residents are still taking shelter at the PPS in the Kampung Setajam village hall. — Bernama