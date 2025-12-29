KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Southern Express (Ekspres Selatan) train service for the Gemas-JB Sentral-Gemas route will be terminated effective January 1, after nine years of operation serving passengers in the southern sector.

KTMB in a statement today, announced that the termination involves six currently operating Southern Express services – numbers 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, and 46.

This move is part of a planning realignment and operational optimisation of passenger services in the southern alignment, in line with the progress and infrastructure readiness of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Project.

“This step also aims to ensure the continuity of a more efficient, integrated service focused on the passenger travel experience,” the statement read.

At the same time, KTMB noted that the travel needs of passengers in the southern sector will be further strengthened through the full operation of the Electric Train Service (ETS) to JB Sentral, with eight services daily starting January 1.

“With the completion of this ETS service, passengers will now enjoy a more modern, user-friendly, and environmentally friendly journey, while offering more efficient travel times and a safer, more comfortable travel experience,” according to KTMB.

However, KTMB clarified that the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) service for the JB Sentral-Tumpat-JB Sentral route will continue to operate as usual and remains a primary travel choice for passengers from the southern sector to the East Coast.

Meanwhile, the Shuttle Timuran service is also available as an alternative stop-to-stop journey for the Gemas-Tumpat route.

KTMB Chief Technical Officer and acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin, expressed his deepest appreciation to all loyal passengers and users of the Southern Express for their continuous support throughout the service’s operational period.

“Every journey, memory, and nostalgia shared with the Southern Express will always be etched in the memories of all KTMB staff. We welcome the public to continue choosing and supporting KTMB services as a safe, comfortable, and reliable choice of public transport,” he said in the same statement.

KTMB also advised passengers to check the latest schedules via the company’s official channels and plan their journeys in advance through official ticket sales platforms or by seeking assistance through the KTMB Call Centre.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or refer to the latest updates via KTMB’s official social media channels. — Bernama