KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The government will table the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill on December 1 in the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said MPs will be given a briefing to explain the details of the Bill and its structure and the powers of the proposed Anti-Bullying Tribunal.

“On November 21, Cabinet approved the Bill to be debated in Parliament. The first reading will be on December 1 and a detailed briefing for all MPs will be given on the same day to explain the structure of the Committee and the Tribunals mechanisme and jurisdictions.

“This Bill strengthens alternative dispute resolution practices including mediation based on the principles of restorative justice. It also ensures that parents also play a leading role and that victims and perpetrators receive the long-term support they need,” she said in a written Parliamentary reply posted to her Instagram account.

The primary purpose of the tribunal is to create an effective platform to resolve bullying cases without involving the courts, ensuring faster resolution for incidents not charged under the Penal Code.

It is part of the government’s efforts to address bullying cases in schools.