PUCHONG, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted that he had no involvement in the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over three money laundering charges involving RM27 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“That is the judge’s decision, and the Attorney General’s. I do not interfere,” he said briefly when approached by reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Kampung Seri Aman today.

Earlier, Judge K Muniandy allowed the defence’s application for a DNAA, citing the prosecution’s lack of preparedness to proceed with trial proceedings, which have been marked by persistent postponements since 2019.

The court was informed that the prosecution had yet to obtain the necessary documentary evidence.

The delay, the judge noted, had denied the accused the right to a fair and timely resolution of the case.

A DNAA means the accused is temporarily discharged from the charges, but may still be prosecuted for the same offences in the future if the prosecution decides to reinstate them. — Bernama