KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — In a rare moment of agreement, leading politicians from both the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition have downplayed the need to enact a law to hold political parties accountable to their election pledges.

The proposal was put forth by a member the audience at the BBC World Questions debate on Tuesday to PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh and former Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fahysal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

In response, Wan Ahmad Fahysal said the move was unnecessary as the people can always oust any government that fails to deliver on its promises.

“All political parties in Malaysia have experienced governing the country. We have learned our lessons not to overpromise on things that we cannot deliver,” Wan said.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the PKR-led PH coalition have realised that serving in the opposition bench and steering the government are “very different” experiences.

“So, we will be more careful about manifestos this time,” she said.

Like most democracies around the world, election manifestos are not legally-binding in Malaysia.

The two-hour BBC World Questions debate touched on various subjects, ranging from cost of living to national identity and fundamental liberties.

It will be broadcasted on BBC Service English on June 14 (Saturday).