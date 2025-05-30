KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A Form Five student was killed in a road accident after his motorcycle collided with a lorry on Jalan Parit Mahang in Jeram, Kuala Selangor yesterday.

The 17-year-old male student died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 2.15pm.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said initial investigations found that the empty lorry, driven by a 26-year-old man, was turning from the main road into Jalan Parit Mahang.

He said, “The victim was travelling from Jalan Parit Mahang to the main road on his way home to Ijok.”

“Upon reaching the location, the motorcyclist from the opposite direction is believed to have lost control and veered into the path of the lorry before crashing into the front of the heavy vehicle,” he said when contacted today.

As a result of the impact, the teenager was flung onto the road and sustained multiple injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Azaharudin said the student had earlier attended extra classes at his school and was on his way home to drop off his belongings.

He then headed to Kampung Parit Mahang to send a friend home before getting involved in the accident.

The body was taken to Tanjong Karang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Azaharudin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters operations room at 03-32891222 or visit the nearest police station.