IPOH, May 14 — Three more bodies of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who died in an accident in Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam yesterday morning were buried this morning.

The body of the late Corporal Muhamad Akmal Muhamad was buried at Al-Mubarak Mosque Islamic Cemetery, Kampung Telok Pial, Kuala Kurau, at about 7.30 this morning.

The body was earlier taken to his father-in-law’s house at 6.15 am before being taken to the mosque at 6.45 am for prayers and burial.

An atmosphere of grief was evident when about 100 residents and family members were at the burial site of the 35-year-old FRU member.

Meanwhile, the remains of Corporal Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41, were buried in Kampung Pantai Besar cemetery in Batu Kurau at about 9 am this morning, while the remains of Corporal Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38, were buried at Simpang Mosque cemetery, Taiping at 10 am.

The burials of the three bodies were carried out in accordance with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ceremonial protocols. — Bernama