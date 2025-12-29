IPOH, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement last night said that telecommunications services, particularly for CelcomDigi, Maxis and Unifi Mobile users, were disrupted following a fire involving a telecommunications tower in Kampung Kelebor near Kuala Kangsar Saturday.

It said the fire involved a Maxis-owned telecommunications tower housing transmitter equipment for CelcomDigi and Maxis in the area at about 6.50pm.

Among the areas affected by the disruption were Kampung Kelebor, Kampung Langkap Ketior, Kampung Rambai 7, Kampung Menora, Kampung Senggang, Kampung Ulu Kenas and Kampung Lempor.

MCMC said service coverage at the Sungai Perak Rest and Service Area (R&R) along the North-South Expressway (Plus) located near the incident site, was also affected.

“The cause of the fire at the tower is still under investigation. Access to the incident location has been closed by the authorities to allow the relevant parties, including the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), to carry out further investigations.

“At the same time, MCMC has directed the relevant service providers to implement immediate corrective actions, including the preparation of a comprehensive recovery plan to address the coverage disruption,” the statement said.

MCMC said as an emergency measure, it had implemented a temporary solution by activating Starlink satellite WiFi facilities at the Sungai Perak R&R (northbound) to ensure highway users continued to have access to telecommunications services.

In addition, MCMC said it had instructed tower owners and service providers step up maintenance, technical inspections and continuous monitoring at all towers, in line with network reliability requirements and user safety.

On Saturday, Perak JBPM acting assistant director (operations) Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident, and the fire was extinguished with the assistance of the landowner. — Bernama