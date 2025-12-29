ALOR GAJAH, Dec 29 — Police are investigating an incident involving a trailer truck that allegedly crashed into three vehicles at the Overhead Ayer Keroh Rest and Service (R&R) area, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar when contacted, confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is being handled by the Bukit Aman Highway Investigation Unit (USLR).

“Further investigation into the accident, involving a heavy vehicle truck and three private cars is ongoing,” he said.

Earlier, a one-minute video went viral, showing three vehicles parked at the side of the road damaged after being hit by a trailer truck entering the R&R area. — Bernama