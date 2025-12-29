KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statement of a former minister suspected of receiving about RM5 million in bribes and a luxury Lamborghini linked to billboard and land transfer projects in the capital.

Sources said the former minister was believed to have received about RM5 million from a property development company, while the luxury vehicle was allegedly given by a billboard company.

“The former minister turned up at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today to have his statement recorded, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of payment for the luxury car,” a source told Malay Mail.

The source added that preliminary investigations into the land-related case found that parcels of land previously gazetted for the construction of a surau were transferred to a proxy company.

According to the source, statements have so far been recorded from 16 witnesses comprising government officers and company owners to assist investigations into both cases.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed when contacted that an investigation paper had been opened against the former minister under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly receiving bribes.

He said that, for now, no asset seizures or account freezes have been carried out.