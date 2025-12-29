KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Still undecided on where to ring in the New Year? Klang Valley has no shortage of options this New Year’s Eve, with multiple large-scale countdown events lined up across the region.

The celebrations also mark an early kick-off for Visit Malaysia 2026, with organisers promising fireworks, live performances and immersive visual showcases to welcome 2026 in style.

From performances by stars such as Shila Amzah and Datuk David Arumugam of the legendary Alleycats, to appearances by rising K-pop group Kiiras, pyromusical fireworks and even a 3D anamorphic showcase, here are five places to be this New Year’s Eve — all with free entry.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

With Malaysia expecting around 47 million visitors under Visit Malaysia 2026, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will host one of the campaign’s first major events, the Visit Malaysia 2026 Countdown Festival.

The New Year’s Eve programme will feature a synchronised pyromusical fireworks display, laser projections and a 3D anamorphic showcase starring Visit Malaysia 2026’s sun bear mascots, Wira and Manja.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will ring in the New Year while hosting the first major event of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign on December 31. — Picture courtesy of Tourism Malaysia

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has also lined up a series of cultural and live performances throughout the evening by local acts including Aina Abdul, Shila Amzah, KLP48, Belle Sisoski, Vanessa Reynauld, Kidd Santhe, The Kuans, Nazu, Danson Ooi, Euzen and Penny.

It has also been reported that Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will make an appearance at the countdown celebration.

In the lead-up to the event, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will host a Visit Malaysia 2026 Arts and Culture showcase from December 27 to December 31, while Pavilion Bukit Jalil will run a Visit Malaysia 2026 Bazaar from December 26 to December 31.

KLCC Park

The Petronas Twin Towers will also light up for New Year’s Eve as part of Rhythm of KLCC 2026, taking place at the Esplanade in KLCC Park.

In addition to a fireworks display, visitors can expect performances by some of the country’s best-known artists, including Datuk Zainal Abidin, Misha Omar, Joe Flizzow and Sonaone, Nikki Palikat, Dennis Lau, Hafiz Suip, Vanessa Reynauld and Malaysian boy group Alpha.

Sunway Velocity Mall

Sunway Velocity Mall will host its own New Year’s Eve celebration along Jalan Peel.

The event will feature fireworks, a curated marketplace and a lineup of performances, headlined by rising K-pop group Kiiras, led by Malaysia’s own Alicia Wong, also known as Lingling.

They will be joined by local acts Masdo, DJ Blink, Annabella and Layla Sania.

The Curve

In Damansara, The Curve is gearing up for its annual countdown event, this time with a music festival-inspired twist.

Dubbed Curvechella (Countdown to 2026) — a nod to the globally renowned Coachella festival — the event will feature performances by Insomniacks, Empty Page, K-Clique, singer-actress Elizabeth Tan and DJ Jemput Dengar. More acts are expected to be announced.

Curvechella will begin from 3pm on December 31.

IOI City Mall

Rounding out the list is IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, which is hosting a full-scale concert featuring around 18 acts.

Konsert Countdown Kita 2026 will be headlined by Datuk David Arumugam of Alleycats, rock icon Ella, and singers Faizal Tahir, Hael Husaini, Nadeera, Darkkey, Nicole Lai and Geraldine Gan.

Other performers include Amir Masdi, Ruhan Ravindran, Jun Jun, Rayme, Alpha Revathy, Nabil Ahmad, Yoon Ng, Didie Shazry, Zuvy and Auddra.

The pre-show begins at 4pm, with the main concert starting at 10pm. The event will take place at Symphony East, Entrance 3, IOI City Mall, on December 31.

With large crowds expected across Klang Valley, heavy traffic is anticipated, and public transport is likely the most convenient option.