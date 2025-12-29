KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed his appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject his bid to serve the remainder of his six-year jail term in the SRC case at home.

Lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee confirmed that his client had filed the appeal last Wednesday.

“The notice of appeal for the addendum was filed on the 24th,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Last Monday (December 22), the High Court decided that the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s addendum or add-on order for Najib’s house arrest is invalid and cannot be carried out, as it was not made during a Pardons Board meeting and did not comply with the procedures set out in the Federal Constitution.

Najib has been at Kajang Prison since August 2022 to serve his jail sentence in the case involving the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib’s six-year jail term is due to be completed in either August 2028 or August 2029, depending on whether he pays the RM50 million fine imposed in the SRC case.

He may be released earlier than 2028 or 2029 if he is granted a one-third remission, or reduction of jail time, for good behaviour as a prisoner.

Separately, the High Court last Friday (December 26) found Najib guilty of all four abuse of power charges and 21 money laundering charges involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds totalling more than RM2 billion.

Today, Muhammad Farhan confirmed to Malay Mail that Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision in the 1MDB trial has not yet been filed.

He said the notice of appeal in the 1MDB case will be filed after Najib’s legal team receives and verifies the written court order on the sentence.

Based on the High Court’s sentencing last Friday in the 1MDB case, Najib will have to serve a maximum of 15 years’ jail, as all the jail terms are to run concurrently.

The High Court had ordered Najib to begin serving his 1MDB jail term only after completing his six-year jail term in the RM42 million SRC case.

Apart from sentencing Najib to imprisonment, the High Court also imposed a RM11.38 billion fine (with 10 years’ jail in default) for the abuse of power charges, as well as a RM2.081 billion penalty (with two years and six months’ jail in default) for the money laundering charges.