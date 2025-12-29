ARAU, Dec 29 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has called for all speculation, allegations and undesirable matters be put to an end following the appointment of Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah from Bersatu as the new Menteri Besar of the state yesterday.

His Royal Highness said that the appointment of a Menteri Besar is usually held once every five years, but this time it was slightly different as the incumbent Menteri Besar had resigned due to health reasons, thus necessitating a new appointment.

“Various speculations and allegations, accusations and undesirable matters have occurred and been mentioned… I hope that after this all such matters will be stopped for the good of the state,” Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said at the swearing-in ceremony of the new menteri besar at Bilik Hijau, Istana Arau here.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the decision to appoint Abu Bakar was made after careful consideration, taking into account the views of the elected representatives in Perlis.

In this regard, the Ruler urged all Perlis assemblymen to accept the decision for the benefit of the people and the future development of the state.

“Most of the state’s assemblymen have informed me that they leave it to me to make the choice, and they are willing to accept anyone.

“I also asked them earlier whether there was any rift between the two Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties (PAS and Bersatu) and how it could be rectified and brought closer so that they can work as one… therefore, everyone has accepted the reality that (they) must cooperate for the interests of the state and the people,” His Royal Highness said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also called on all Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen in Perlis to reunite and work together as one for the interests of the state and its people.

The monarch also expressed appreciation to Mohd Shukri Ramli for having served as the Menteri Besar of Perlis for the past three years.

At the ceremony, Abu Bakar was appointed as the ninth Menteri Besar of Perlis and took his oath of office before Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin at 4.04pm.

The appointment followed the voluntary resignation of Mohd Shukri, who is also Sanglang assemblyman, as the Menteri Besar due to health reasons, as announced on December 25.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, Rus’sele Eizan, had also announced casual vacancies for the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats in accordance with Clause (1)(a)(ii) of Article 50A of the Constitution of the State of Perlis.

The vacancies occurred after PAS announced on December 24 that the membership of its three assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – had ceased following their move to withdraw support for Mohd Shukri.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), PN secured 14 of the 15 seats in the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, with nine won by PAS and five by Bersatu, while Pakatan Harapan, through PKR, won one seat. — Bernama