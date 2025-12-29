KUCHING, Dec 29 — A supermarket chain, whose outlets in Siburan and Serian were earlier detected with electricity theft, has now been found to have committed a similar offence at its Miri outlet.

The power theft was discovered by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB)’s retail and operations arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco).

SEB said its team had uncovered illegal direct tapping of electricity at the Miri outlet, using the same method identified in the previous cases.

“The illegal connection resulted in an estimated loss of RM7,300 per month,” said SEB in a statement.

SEB said investigations revealed that cables were illegally tapped directly from the incoming mains at the five-foot way.

“The cables were concealed above the ceiling and covered with cable trunks in several areas of the outlet to avoid detection,” it added.

During the operation, Sesco’s meter inspection team removed sectors of the gypsum ceiling to expose the illegal connections before dismantling and seizing all direct tapping cables.

Investigations have commenced under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries penalties up to RM200,000 in fines and/or imprisonment up to five years, or both.

“Despite electricity tariffs in Sarawak being among the most competitive in the region, some business operators continue to engage in electricity theft.

“Unauthorised electricity connections that do not comply with Sesco’s safety standards are illegal and pose serious risks, including electrocution, fire hazards, damage to electrical equipment and potential loss of life,” SEB pointed out.

It added that illegal connections also place strain on the power system, increasing the risk of supply disruptions that cause unnecessary inconvenience to neighbouring premises.

SEB is actively inspecting relevant supermarket chains and other premises suspected of power theft as ongoing enforcement efforts.

Sesco’s inspection teams are equipped with the expertise and tools to effectively detect concealed and unauthorised connections, including complex setups designed to avoid detection.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected electricity theft to SEB Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality. — The Borneo Post